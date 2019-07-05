PSA: That Free Borderlands 2 DLC is Only Free Through July 8

At E3 this year, we got the not-so-surprising announcement that Borderlands 2 was getting one last DLC hurrah before Borderlands 3’s release this fall. Better yet, that DLC, titled Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary, was released for as a free DLC, but it won’t stay free forever. Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary will jump to $14.99 at 11:59 pm Pacific on July 8, 2019.

The free Borderlands 2 DLC pairs well with the Borderlands Handsome Collection that was free last month for PlayStation Plus subscribers, so players can get the full and complete Borderlands 2 experience in the next couple of months leading up to Borderlands 3 on September 13.

Bridging the gap between 2 and 3, Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary sees the Vault map stolen, Dahl mercenaries attacking Sanctuary, and a toxic gas that’s having a weird effect on the inhabitants of Pandora. The DLC also brings a whole new tier of loot called Effervescent, and tons of new guns and other equipment. Anyone who thought they were done with Borderlands 2 was sorely wrong. Commander Lilith increases the level cap to 80 (up from 72), so there are plenty more reasons to get back out there and fight. Plus, shooting stuff with a magical rainbow unicorn shotgun is just cool.

Those who have played through Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary noticed one particular sequence that seems to be a reference to the ongoing drama between former Claptrap voice actor David Eddings and Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford. If you want to see this mission for yourself, you’ll need to make sure to redeem the free DLC on the PlayStation Store before July 9. Starting that day, the price goes back up to $14.99. Even if you don’t plan on playing it immediately, it’s worth redeeming right now just in case you do want to play it in the future.

Have you picked up the free Borderlands 2 DLC yet? What do you think of Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary?