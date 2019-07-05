Shenmue 3 Rating Announced by the ESRB

Shenmue III, the highly anticipated third installment of the long running series of action games, has officially received a rating from the ESRB. Due to the game’s use of fighting, along with some suggestive material, the ESRB has rated the game Teen. The ESRB stated that throughout the game, players will engage in combat with various criminals and gang members, with fights “accompanied by impact sounds and cries of pain.”

The ESRB also stated that the game features a lot of suggestive material, so that played a factor in the game’s rating as well! The description noted,

Some female characters wear outfits with low cut tops that reveal large amounts of cleavage; dialogue and text also reference suggestive material (e.g., “I pray my hubby gains some pep to his step…in bed”; “Whoa, check out the pair on that one”; “The scumbags trying to extort money from any shop owner with boobs.”).

Shenmue III‘s Kickstarter campaign managed to raise quite a lot of money. The game managed to reach a total of $7,179,510 when all was said and done. It’s safe to say with numbers like those, fans will be very excited to get their hands on the game when it releases. Shenmue III was actually Kickstarter’s highest funded game, second only to Bloodstained.

If you are unfamiliar with Shenmue III, players will take control of Ryo Hazuki, as he attempts to track down his Father’s murderer and get revenge. The game is set in China, although the areas players will be traversing are not actual real life locations. Players can interact with the world in several different ways including, but not limited to, entering shops and talking to various different non-playable characters. It has also been confirmed that the game will have over 500 NPCs, two different combat modes, that players will be able to fish in-game, and participate in fishing competitions as well.

Shenmue III will come to the PlayStation 4, and PC on November 19, 2019.

