Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is the third Activison-published remake after Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy that has smashed expectations to climb atop sales charts around the globe. The game, which opened at number one in the UK, was the best-selling title in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia (EMEAA) regions for the week ending June 30, 2019.

According to data shared by Games Industry, Crash Team Racing retained its position despite several new releases. The chart, which includes physical and digital sales*, was also impacted by the Steam summer sale, resulting in older releases like Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, popping up in the top ten.

Judgment was the other winner of the week. Considered a relatively niche title, the PlayStation 4-exclusive rounded up the top five.

The top ten best-selling games in EMEAA for the week ending June 30th are as follows:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Super Mario Maker 2 F1 2019 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Judgment Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition FIFA 19 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

*Note: Nintendo does not share digital sales figures

PS4 download data for Europe and the U.S., and NPD sales figures for the U.S. will be available in due course so we’ll find out soon how well Crash Team Racing performed elsewhere.

As far as critical reception is concerned, Crash Team Racing sits at 84/100 across all platforms on Metacritic.

Are our readers enjoying the game? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: Games Industry]

