Bandai Namco Entertainment announced at the Anime Expo 2019 that it’ll be bringing its free-to-play title, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, to the West sometime this year. The six-versus-six online shooter is available in English but hasn’t officially been released in the West.

Check out an announcement trailer and feature list below:

Maximum 6v6 Online Battle – Join players around the globe in 6v6 team online battles! Battle Operation 2 features the critically acclaimed land combat of its predecessor, and turns it up a notch by adding all new space battles! Fight for survival with your comrades on realistic battlefields!

Infantry Battle – Mobile Suits aren’t the only heroes on the battlefield! Pilots can place bombs in enemy bases or request support fire to contribute to the cause! Sometimes, infantry fights can even decide the outcome of the battle!

Acquire and Customize Mobile Suits – Spend the earned DP to develop MS after battle or spend tokens for attempts at the lottery that can award powerful MS! You can also enhance your favorite MS by performing customization!

Base Camp – Interact with players from around the world in this online lobby! Become a pilot and make battle preparations such as upgrading MS in the neutral base camp! In addition, you can freely interact with an assortment of battle comrades that cross your path.

Ever-Evolving – New Mobile Suits, stages, and costumes will be added to Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, while also featuring regular events. The game will keep evolving on a daily basis!

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 will only release on the PlayStation 4 in the West. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.