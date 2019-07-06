Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed a new One Piece: Pirate Warriors entry at the Anime Expo 2019 alongside announcing the release date for One Piece: World Seeker‘s first downloadable content.

In development at Koei Tecmo and Omega Force, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is due out in 2020. Check out a brief announcement trailer below:

Pirate Warriors 4 will feature the latest stories, characters, and environments from the anime, including Whole Cake Island. Players will be able to utilize “powerful Musou attacks” to take out a horde of enemies and clear “intense” battles.

According to Bandai Namco Entertainment, Pirate Warriors 4 will welcome newcomers and One Piece fans alike. No further details are available at this time.

Elsewhere during its panel, the publisher announced that World Seeker‘s first standalone expansion, The Void Mirror Prototype, will release on Friday, July 12 for $9.99. Check out a trailer below:

In The Void Mirror Prototype, players will step into the shoes of Roronoa Zoro and will be able to utilize his sword-fighting skills as he investigates a robotics factory and faces Kagero. The content adds four hours of side story that runs parallel to the game’s main plot and is based in a new location.

If you haven’t already, make sure to check out our review of One Piece: World Seeker for more on the game.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about Pirate Warriors 4. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the trailer.