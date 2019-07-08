Thanks to Amazon, you can grab some of the year’s hottest games at a massive discount. The retailer has a number of AAA PS4 titles on sale for up to 75% off, so let’s take a look at some of the offerings.

First up, you can save 33% on the PS4 exclusive Days Gone, from Sony Bend. It’s an open world zombie (Freaker) adventure, where you explore Bend, Oregon to salvage parts, gather resources, and attempt to stay alive. We loved it here, praising its audio, gameplay, and narrative. Click here to buy Days Gone for $39.99 through Amazon.

Next, Amazon has a sale on Kingdom Hearts III, wherein you can purchase it for 47% off. Even after being stuck in development for what felt like an eternity, Kingdom Hearts III delivered and managed to achieve great praise from critics, including ours. We even gave it our Editor’s Choice award. You can purchase Kingdom Hearts III for $31.93 through Amazon here.

You can also take advantage of the Amazon sale to save you 20% on Devil May Cry 5. The latest entry in the stylized action series sees the return of Dante and Nero, with the addition of a mysterious new character known as V. Together, you play as each of them to slay demons in style. We loved the variety in Devil May Cry 5 and praised its music and engaging story. Use this link to purchase Devil May Cry 5 for $39.99 through Amazon.

But that’s not all Amazon has in store in terms of sales. Below is a list of notable AAA PS4 games you can snag at up to 75% off.

Are there any PS4 games on that list that stick out to you? Any you plan on grabbing? Let us know!

[Source: Amazon via Daily Video Game]

