Cyberpunk 2077 appears to be a graphical beast. The details are astounding, the world of Night City and beyond is supposedly massive, and the experience will be largely driven by player choice. With all of the above in mind, it stands to reason the game will require an enormously powerful PC to ensure every facet of the experience is running as intended. What does this mean for console players, then? Will Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One look and play inferior by default? To an extent, this is may be the case. However, CD Projekt RED is promising the team has not been viewing the consoles as second-rate platforms. In fact, they’re getting “first-class” treatment, according to one developer.

In an interview with Wccftech, UI Coordinator Alvin Liu addressed whether the team is facing optimization challenges when running Cyberpunk 2077 on “lower-end hardware.” Liu’s responded as follows,

Actually no, we have a very custom engine, the RED Engine. And actually, we’re targeting consoles as first class platforms and it looks amazing there. So obviously, if you spent, you know, $2,000 building your PC rig, it’s going to look better on that. But the graphics are quite amazing for what you’re going to get from Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles and low-end PCs.

Should this prove true, it’s sure to alleviate much of the worry where consoles are concerned. After all, Cyberpunk 2077 does indeed look as though it may require the PS4 and Xbox One to go above and beyond their means. Yet, if CD Projekt feels confident in its RED Engine, perhaps looks are deceiving in this regard.

CD Projekt RED will launch Cyberpunk 2077 early next year on April 16, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Those interested in spending a little extra may want to take a look at the game’s Collector’s Edition, which is already available for preorder online and at retailers.

[Source: Wccftech]