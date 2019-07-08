Earlier this year, developer HopFrog and publisher Humble Bundle announced plans to bring Forager to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The title landed on PC in April 2019. Now it looks like the open-world crafting title will soon make its way to consoles. A digital version will release on July 30, 2019 for the PS4 and Switch. In addition, Nighthawk Interactive will launch a physical edition of the title for the two consoles for $29.99. The physical version is first set to hit North America on September 10th, then launch in Europe on September 13th.

Those interested in picking up a physical copy of Forager can get ahead of the curve now. Preorders are already live at GameStop. Expect other retailers, such as Amazon and Target, to have preorders available very soon. According to the game’s listing on GameStop, the physical edition will feature stickers and an exclusive poster in its packaging.

For a sneak peek at what all Forager has to offer, check out the physical edition trailer in the video linked below:

A 2D open-world title, Forager takes inspiration from the likes of Stardew Valley, Terraria, and Zelda. As such, it melds exploration, farming, and crafting mechanics to deliver quite the unique experience. A slew of other gameplay features also factor into the game, such as archaeology, combat, dungeoneering, puzzle-solving, and base-building.

Like other games of its kind, Forager allows players to adopt any role they want, seek and achieve nearly anything they can imagine. It’s essentially a massive playground, one wherein players are encouraged to become farmers, adventurers, merchants, builders, and much more.

With its release on PC, Forager received pretty favorable reviews. Many highlight the title’s promising meld of genres, but also make note that it doesn’t find success in any specific one. Still, it seems a charming and delightful game.

[Source: Nighthawk Interactive via Gematsu, GameStop]