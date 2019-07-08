Get Ready for Amazon Prime Day with PlayStation LifeStyle

Amazon Prime Day has become something of a shopping holiday rivaling even the likes of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the usual end-of-year holiday shopping period. This year’s Prime Day is actually days, plural, taking place on July 15 and 16. For 48 hours, Amazon will have some crazy deals across a variety of products, including video games and electronics. Past years’ deals on the video game side of things have been fairly weak, but this year, Amazon is using Twitch for the event this year in a big way, which may hint at some better gaming deals to come.

Here at PlayStation LifeStyle, we understand that your lifestyle is defined by PlayStation and video games (or at least ours is), so we’ll be watching Prime Day closely to bring you all of the video game deals and sales on other related products that might catch your interest. I’m personally in the market for a new TV, so I’ll be watching any good price drops on those. Accessories and other merchandise are all fair game too. If it’s something we’d want, our friends would want, or we think you’d want, we’ll make sure to let you know about it.

To get the most complete updates on all of the deals, watch our news feed right here on the site, and make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook where our wonderful Social Media Manager Annette will be linking to a variety of deals as well.

The Prime Day deals officially start July 12 at 12 am Pacific, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t already some good deals to be found over on Amazon. The online retailer has a bunch of PS4 titles on sale right now, including hits like Days Gone and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Streaming platform Twitch is also getting into the fun of Amazon Prime Day with a takeover that will essentially turn the site into a shopping network for the variety of products that will be for sale, from the best deals to sales on the bizarre. The partnership with Amazon and Twitch (given that Amazon owns Twitch) will allow you to purchase the products you see directly from the stream, so no need to stumble around trying to find the deal on Amazon while watching all the antics.

Ahead of the big day, here are a few deals that are worth looking at:

Stay tuned for even more deals to come when the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event commences next week.

