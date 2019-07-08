Play-Asia has launched a Summer Sale that marks down a number of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita titles. Games aren’t the only items that Play-Asia is offering at lower prices for the Summer Sale. In addition, merchandise, toys, and accessories are also receiving discounts. The sale kicked off today, July 8th, and will come to an end next month on August 8th.

There are a few digital-only offerings, as well. For instance, PSN cards and iTunes cards have also been discounted. The games are where much of the interest is bound to lie, though.

Use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to get $3 off your purchase.

The available selection of PlayStation 4 games on sale and their prices are as follows:

Shenmue I & II [Limited Edition] — $24.99

Bullet Girls Phantasia [Limited Edition] — $49.99

SD Gundam G Generation Genesis — $32.99

Gran Turismo Sport — $4.99

Super Robot Wars V — $39.99

Omega Labyrinth Z (Price Cut Version) — $19.99

Gintama Rumble — $19.99

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition (Greatest Hits) — $25.99

Gundam Breaker 3 Break Edition — $35.99

Caladrius Blaze — $19.99

Kunio-Kun: The World Classics — $24.99

Capcom Belt Action Collection — $24.99

Gundam Versus — $9.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $39.99

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom — $34.99

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap — $14.99

The Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki IV — $44.99

Resident Evil 2 — $34.99

Gundam Versus — $19.99

While the PS Vita list of Summer Sale titles is much shorter, it is also worth a gander:

Bullet Girls Phantasia [Limited Edition] — $49.99

Moe Chronicle — $24.99

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory — $29.99

Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster — $19.99

Tokyo Xanadu — $4.99

Meiq No Chika Ni Shisu — $4.99

Hakuouki: Shinkai Kaze No Shou — $4.99

Super Robot War V — $64.99

Use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to get $3 off your purchase.

There are quite a few Play-Asia “Play Exclusives” being offered in the sale, all of which are PlayStation 4 games. This section of the Summer Sale is filled with limited editions for games like Blacksea Odyssey and Fall of Light. As previously noted, a number of accessories, toys (some of which are meant for buyers over the age of 18), and various types of merchandise have also received discounts.

[Source: Play-Asia]