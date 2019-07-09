Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Alpha Omega Trophy List Revealed

If you’re a trophy hunter and want to get an early glimpse at the newest trophies coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, look no further! The full list of trophies for the game’s Alpha Omega Zombies map, which is available for those who own the Black Ops Pass, has been revealed. It drops today alongside a ton of new content for the game, so you can start earning these right away.

Reddit user LackingAGoodName compiled all ten of the trophies, which are available with the game’s newest Zombies map. The full list is as follows:

Electromagnetic Awakening Party – In Alpha Omega, begin Nikolai’s Grand Scheme

– In Alpha Omega, begin Nikolai’s Grand Scheme Checkpoint Zulu – In Alpha Omega, survive the first 20 rounds without leaving Security Checkpoint

– In Alpha Omega, survive the first 20 rounds without leaving Security Checkpoint Ray Gun Bonanza – In Alpha Omega, construct all Ray Guns in a single match

– In Alpha Omega, construct all Ray Guns in a single match Entrapment Entrepreneur – In Alpha Omega, kill 11 zombies with 5 different traps

– In Alpha Omega, kill 11 zombies with 5 different traps Nuketown Hustle – In Alpha Omega, unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine by round 5

– In Alpha Omega, unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine by round 5 Galvanizer – In Alpha Omega, kill 115 zombies with Galvaknuckles in a single match

– In Alpha Omega, kill 115 zombies with Galvaknuckles in a single match Chug! Chug! Chug! Chug! – In Alpha Omega, buy all four perks in any order in 35 seconds or less

– In Alpha Omega, buy all four perks in any order in 35 seconds or less Ray-gnarok – In Alpha Omega, stun 10 zombies at once with the Ray Gun Mk. II-V

– In Alpha Omega, stun 10 zombies at once with the Ray Gun Mk. II-V Experimental Prototype – In Alpha Omega, construct a Ray Gun

– In Alpha Omega, construct a Ray Gun It’s a Toss-Up – In Alpha Omega, kill 15 Jolting Jacks on rooftops with grenades in a single match

Besides the new Zombies map, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s latest update will add a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into with the Operation Apocalypse Z update. Some of this content includes the reintroduction of the Reaper specialist, which was a fan favorite in Call of Duty: Black Ops III, new game modes in both Multiplayer and Blackout, and updated versions of the Blackout and Alcatraz maps.

Will you be hunting down all of the new trophies when the Operation Apocalypse Z update goes live in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Reddit]