Hi-Rez Studios, the publisher behind SMITE, Paladins, and Realm Royale, has a new Brighton, UK-based studio called Red Beard Games. No games have been announced by the newly formed studio, but its Twitter bio says, “Our goal is to deliver amazing experiences tailored to large gaming communities.” Considering Hi-Rez Studios is known for free-to-play online games, Red Beard might also be headed in that direction.

Here’s one of Red Beard Games’ first tweets.

We’re Red Beard Games, the new UK based development studio by @HiRezStudios. Join us on this new adventure!

More info on: https://t.co/n7BLl4QDXD pic.twitter.com/kEfZrcf0ZY — Red Beard Games (@RedBeardGames) July 9, 2019

If you head over to Red Beard Studio’s website, a blurb points to the team’s focus on iteration and experimentation. One notable highlight said, “No idea is too stupid, no concept is too bizarre.” The studio will also focus on collaboration, with an emphasis on camaraderie and and team cooperation. That doesn’t tell us much, but with it being a smaller studio, you’d imagine the team is close.

You’ll also notice that Red Beard Games is hiring. Qualified people can send over career inquiries to [email protected] for more information.

If you’re unfamiliar with Hi-Rez Studios, it’s a publisher and developer that is no stranger to competitive online experiences. Each of its biggest hitters has focused on popular multiplayer sub-genres. SMITE is a third-person MOBA, Realm Royale is a Battle Royale game, and Paladins is a hero shooter in the vein of Team Fortress 2 or Overwatch. These titles all eventually made their way to PS4, so it’s likely that Red Beard Studio’s new game will also come to a PlayStation platform. (Perhaps it will be on the the PS5?)

We’ll let you know as soon as we find out more about Red Beard Games’ first project.

[Source: Twitter]