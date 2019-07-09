PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 9, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
PS4 Games
- 4K Brain Breaker
- ACA NEOGEO CYBER-LIP
- Arcade Archives Ninja Spirit
- Bouncy Bullets
- OVIVO
- Pic-a-Pix Color 2
- Pool Nation
- Sea of Solitude
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout
- They are Billions
PS4 Add-on Content
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- Free Costumes
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z Map Pack
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Tifa
- Fallout 76 QuakeCon Atom Bundle
- Hitman 2: Santa Fortuna
- Idle Champions
- Asharra’s Starter Pack
- Delina’s Starter Pack
- Rocksmith Remastered – The Pretty Reckless Pack
PS Vita Games
- Bouncy Bullets
- Pic-a-Pix Color 2