Race With Ryan Release Date Announced

A popular young YouTuber is getting his own game. Race with Ryan, a new kart racing game, is going to give him a chance to branch out into other mediums. On November 1, 2019, it will be heading out on the PlayStation 4, as well as the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Perhaps we’ll see if the Ryan Toys Review channel’s fans, which number over 20 million, will hop behind the wheel and follow him on this new course. Of course, we won’t know if he’s on the right track until later this year!

Check out the teaser trailer to get a first look at the game!

Race With Ryan will be a kart racing video game similar to Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and games of that nature. Players will have a variety of different characters to choose from. Once they pick their racer, they can select one of six different track and jump right into the game to have some fast-paced fun. (You can race at The Toy Shop, Ryan’s Playroom, Wild West, and Spooky Land.) There will a Career mode and up to four player split-screen multiplayer, so you can enjoy the game with the company of family and friends.

During a race, players can drive into “Mystery Eggs,” which will grant the player a power up to help even the odds or make life a little more difficult for another racer. Some examples of these power ups include Burger Shields, Sticky Slime, and Trick Surprise Eggs. Players can also unlock more than 20 toy characters and vehicles from Ryan’s World including Ryan, Moe, Gus, Alpha Lexa, and Peck.

Will you be playing Race With Ryan with family and friends when it releases in November? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Outright Games]