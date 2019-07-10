Blood and Truth Official Soundtrack Available for Pre Order on Amazon

If you’ve played Blood and Truth on PlayStation VR and found yourself wanting to listen to the soundtrack once more, you’re in luck! The game’s official soundtrack on vinyl is now available to preorder through Amazon. It will cost $39.99. It features 26 different tracks, a stylish vinyl cover, and the record itself, which uses “limited edition double vinyl.” It will be released on August 9, 2019, so make sure to place your orders as soon as possible!

Blood and Truth‘s vinyl OST is a collaborative effort between Blackscreen Records and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game’s score was composed by Joe Thwaites and Jim Fowler, and it was produced by Zdot. It features several tracks from UK based “grime rappers,” like JME, Eyez, Ocean Wisdom, and Kamakaze.

The full track list is as follows:

“Blood and Truth” “London Streets” “Full Marks” “Too Many Crooks” “On Your Marks Get Set” “Casino Win Situation” “Silenced Assassin” “Two Armed Bandits” “Dishonor Among Thieves” “Estate of Play” “Deacon Blew a Fuse” “Green Eyed Mobster” “The Organ Ice Station” “F*#kin’ Cover” “For Your Eyes Tony” “A Short” “Sharp Shock” “Foyer Destroyer” “Proper Chopper” “Apartment of the Problem” “Swimming with Marks” “Hercules” “Pedal to the Metal” “Bang Bang” “Ryan’s Den” “Heavy Lifting”

Blood and Truth is a first person shooter for PlayStation VR that follows Ryan Marks, a soldier who returns home due to a death in the family. Upon his return, things take a wild turn, and he must protect his family from a dangerous criminals in London. You’ll even get involved in a car chase shootout on a busy highway. It was released on May 28, 2019 and was developed by SIE London Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. We gave it an 8.5/10 in our review

