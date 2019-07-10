Creative Assembly, the studio behind the beloved Alien: Isolation and a wide variety of PC strategy games like Total War, has a new game in development, and it might be a hero shooter. This news comes by way of PCGamesN and is based on a job listing via the developer’s site.

The studio is apparently seeking a lead hero designer to “ensure our game heroes match the creative world and vision, providing compelling gameplay,” for its latest first-person tactical shooter IP. The full description also points to a roadmap that includes “hero development” and requires the designer to evangelize “the roles of the game’s heroes.” One of the listing’s essential requirements is that the applicant has “experience at a senior level specifically in character class or hero design experience,” as well as “a detailed understanding of hero/class-based shooters.”

When compared to Alien: Isolation, this is a major departure. The hero shooter space has seen many games recently, but has largely been dominated by Blizzard’s Overwatch, with many other games failing to generate the same steam. If you recall, 2016 saw the release of Gearbox’s Battleborn, a hero shooter that launched in the same month as Overwatch, but was quickly overshadowed by the Blizzard behemoth and was ultimately a commercial failure. Battleborn has since gone free-to-play. Apex Legends, another hero shooter/battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment, did generate success, as it racked up over 50 million players in its first month of release.

Creative Assembly has a solid track record, as many of its games have reviewed quite well, so we shouldn’t count the project out just yet. And, we’re still waiting on an official confirmation for what the developer’s next game actually is, since nothing has been confirmed yet. As soon as we find out more concrete information, we’ll be sure to let you know.

What do you make of the possibility of a hero shooter from Creative Assembly? Do you think it will succeed? Let us know!

[Source: PCGamesN]