A limited “Gray Fox Edition” Metal Gear Solid soundtrack will finally be released on vinyl, but it will be exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con 2019 attendees. The soundtrack will be brought to you by Mondo and can be found at its booth. With only 1,000 available, you’ll have to be quick if you want to pick up the soundtrack, which is split across two LPs for only $35.

This limited edition will be encased in a helmet-like housing, with an iconic Gray Fox cover. It will also feature artwork by Randy Ortiz, known for interesting surreal pieces which you can find in his portfolio.

Seeing as how most people probably won’t be able to get their hands on the “Gray Fox Edition,” you might be pleased to know that a standard version will be coming to the Mondo website as well later this summer. We’ll be sure to let you know when we get a solid release date for that.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the “Gray Fox Edition” of the soundtrack, you’ll want to head to San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21, 2019.

This release is notable since the Metal Gear Solid soundtrack has never been released on vinyl before. There have been various releases on CD and streaming platforms like Spotify, but this marks the first time you’ll get to purchase the soundtrack on vinyl.

Aside from the limited edition vinyl soundtrack, a limited edition 18×24 poster will be sold at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring the iconic final battle between Solid Snake and Liquid Snake on top of a metal gear. These are even more limited than the Gray Fox soundtrack, as only 225 printings will be available at $50 a piece. You can find an image of the poster below:

