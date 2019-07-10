Next Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update Will Fix Starfighter Assault

Since the previous update for Star Wars Battlefront II dropped in June, players have been experiencing issues with the game’s Starfighter Assault mode. A match will begin before the teams are properly balanced. Ben Walke, the game’s Community Manager, announced on Twitter that the team is planning to release a patch this week that will solve this issue.

In the Tweet, Walke also mentioned some other changes coming in the next Star Wars Battlefront II patch. It will be making some changes to Finn’s Covert Leader star card and fixing some more bugs.

Have a look at Walke’s Tweet for yourself!

We have a small patch going live for Star Wars Battlefront II this week, targeting a release for tomorrow. Will include a number of fixes and tweaks. Finn’s Covert Leader card gets tweaked, fix for SFA starting with uneven players and a few more. Full notes to follow. pic.twitter.com/l52zWmuX1g — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) July 10, 2019

The June 2019 update for Star Wars Battlefront II was one of the largest updates the game has seen to date. Not only did it include a new map for the game’s Capital Supremacy mode, Naboo, but it also added in the heavily requested Droidekas for players to use. It also added two new appearances for the Clone Troopers, the 41st Scout Battalion, and the 212th Recon Division, alongside Anakin Skywalker’s “General Skywalker” appearance from The Clone Wars television show. Bug fixes and Hero and Villain rebalancing happened too.

The full patch notes have yet to release, but stay tuned to PlayStation Lifestyle for when they do! Are you excited to hear that the team at DICE is working on a fix for the game’s Starfighter Assault mode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter]