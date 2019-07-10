When Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid first launched, one of its main criticisms was its fairly lackluster roster. With only nine characters available, many agreed it didn’t take advantage of the wealth of characters in the Power Rangers pantheon. However, nWay has worked to expand the roster, and now the first round of paid DLC characters are available. In addition, some new multiplayer-focused improvements were released, though sadly some of them (predictably) don’t include the PlayStation 4.

This round of DLC characters is the first to be part of the season pass, though they all can be bought separately. Two characters are available right away, while the third will be introduced down the line. The first of the fighters is Trey of Triforia from Power Rangers Zeo. Trey was the original Gold Zeo Ranger, before passing his powers to Jason, the original Red Ranger. Also available is Jen Scotts, the Pink Time Force Ranger, who takes up the mantle of team leader.

While he’s not available yet, we do know the fearsome Lord Zedd is on the way. Known for conquering most of the galaxy, he has evidently decided to take his skills to the battlefield. Lord Zedd will be introduced to season pass owners via a future update, though there’s no release window yet. In addition, players can get the Red Dragon Shield skin for Jason. The look has the Red Ranger donning the iconic Green Ranger shield.

Previous fighters were added in Battle for the Grid’s first update, which also introduced its story mode. Three characters; Dragon Armor Trini, Udonna, and the Cenozoic Blue Ranger are available for all players, unlike this round of fighters.

The DLC characters also coincide with the next Battle for the Grid update. This update focuses on improving the multiplayer experience. Matchmaking has received new refinements, including the Direct Match. This new feature allows players to choose who they fight against, allowing friends to face off.

Another feature introduced in the update is cross-play and cross progression. Unfortunately, the PlayStation 4 is once again excluded, though that shouldn’t be surprising. However, developer nWay has expressed a desire to include the PS4 in on the fun, as well.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

