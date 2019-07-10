The Division 2‘s next big content update will bring with it the sequel’s first DLC episode, D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions. In a recent news update, Ubisoft revealed the content will go live at the end of this month on July 23rd for Year 1 Pass holders. Others should expect the DLC to drop a week later on July 30th. While much of the DLC will be free of charge to those who own the game, Year 1 Pass holders will have access to exclusive content.

Get a first look peek at what to expect from The Division 2’s D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions in the brief trailer below:

D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions will debut two brand-new main missions, Camp White Oak and Manning National Zoo. New weapons, gear, and the Discovery Difficulty setting for the Operation Dark Hours raid will also be introduced. Content exclusive to Year 1 Pass holders includes two additional Classified Assignments. Additionally, Year 1 Pass holders will receive the Expeditions experience on July 23rd, while other players get access to it on July 30th. The content update is also set to feature improvements to crafting, gear balancing, and more.

For a rundown of everything launching alongside the D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions update, check out the following list:

Two New Main Missions

Camp White Oak: Division Agents stage a well-planned attack into the presidential compound, as they seek to bring the now-traitor President Andrew Ellis to justice.

Manning National Zoo: Emeline Shaw, leader of the Outcasts, fled after her defeat in D.C. and is now held up at the Zoo regaining strength. Agents are on the hunt to eliminate Shaw, nipping the Outcasts’ reawakening in the bud.

New Experience: Expeditions — Launches July 30th (Comes to Year 1 Pass Holders on July 23rd)

In this new experience, players enter Kenly College, where contact has been lost with a military convoy full of vital supplies. When they receive what appears to be a final broadcast, they form an expedition to find any surviving members in need of rescue. Expeditions will be split in three different wings for players to complete. Each wing will have a specific theme and tone, to be released on a week-by-week basis. Completing all three wings grants access to an exclusive treasure room full of rewards.

New Weapons and Gear

One exotic weapon: Diamondback Rifle

One exotic gear: BTSU Datagloves

Two weapons: Stoner LMG and Carbine 7

Classified Assignments

Agents can take on two new classified assignments in Washington’s Central Aquarium and NSA Site B13 (Exclusive only to Year 1 Pass holders).

New Discovery Difficulty Setting for the “Operation Dark Hours” Raid

The new Discovery Difficulty setting, along with its corresponding matchmaking option, will allow more players to experience The Division 2 in its entirety. While Operation Dark Hours Exotic loot remains exclusive to the Normal difficulty setting, Agents playing the Discovery Difficulty can expect a variety of great rewards, while training for the Normal Difficulty.

Crafting Improvements

Players can now craft their gear up until Gear Score 500 and share blueprints across characters. Additionally, crafted weapons can now be recalibrated.

Weapons Balancing and Skills Buff

As part of the ongoing updates to answer community feedback, awaited balance and buffs will be added to the next title update.

The Division 2 is out now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Ubisoft]