Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s story takes the series in a different direction. For the first time, the Assassin’s Order does not rest at the heart of the story. However, mysterious artifacts, political intrigue, and a cast of colorful characters are still very much present. The focus on family dynamics takes center stage, as well. This isn’t uncommon for an Assassin’s Creed entry, though Odyssey does handle things a little differently by highlighting what could be considered an unconventional family. According to one of the game’s writers, Stephen Rhodes, the family-centric story beats represent some of the best work of his career.

In an interview with Game Savvy, Rhodes was asked what he’s most proud of, so far, specifically pointing to projects like The Witcher 3 and AC Odyssey. While addressing Odyssey, Rhodes spoke of crafting the dynamic between Alexios/Kassandra, the step-father Nikolaos, and Stentor, the step-brother. Rhodes seemed especially proud of the “emotional confrontations,” as he told Game Savvy,

I think on Assassin’s Creed, because that’s the latest thing I’ve worked on, I was really proud of my writing of the relationship with the main protagonist and the relationship with their father, Nikolaos, and your stepbrother, Stentor. I feel like I put a lot of myself into those characters and you get really emotional confrontations with them and I was really proud with how they turned out. When I went with the narrative director to mocap (motion capture) those scenes and see them brought to life by the actors, everyone was really moved by the performances. It was a really humbling moment for me. Unfortunately, everyone seems to really want to talk about the old nymphomaniac lady that I worked on, so I guess people aren’t that into the heartfelt emotional stuff. So I’m proud of that quest line because people seem to think it was pretty funny.

Fans that have already completed AC Odyssey’s main narrative may want to dive back in. Ubisoft recently launched Story Creator Mode, allowing players to craft their own tales, quests, and more with a wide variety of creator tools. Will players be able to create something comparable to what Rhodes and the development team were able to put together? This isn’t yet clear, but creator tools in other Ubisoft games, such the map editor in Far Cry 5, have certainly pushed the envelop in interesting ways.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is out now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Game Savvy via GamingBolt]