Over on Twitch today, Activision and Infinity Ward finally revealed just a little bit of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer with the new 2v2 Gunfight mode, but that was just a tease. A full multiplayer gameplay reveal is coming on August 1, just three weeks from today. Today’s stream indicated that Gunfight is just a small fraction of the multiplayer that will be shown during the reveal.

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was initially announced, the reveal focused on the gritty and realistic narrative that Infinity Ward is trying to tell using new advanced technologies. Many expected more details on multiplayer gameplay at E3, but Activision wasn’t present on the show floor. The event came and went without any details beyond the campaign and new tech that is powering the experience. Now we’ve finally gotten a brief tease showing off one new game mode and a promise of a full multiplayer reveal to come soon. That gameplay reveal is happening August 1 at 10 am Pacific on the Call of Duty Twitch channel.

We had the opportunity to visit Infinity Ward to get a firsthand look at both the promised intensity of the story campaign and all of the fascinating new tech that’s powering Infinity Ward’s pseudo-reboot of the franchise sub-series. Infinity Ward is both leaning into and redefining what players know about the Modern Warfare series, promising a dark and emotional narrative that explores the horrors of war. One of things Infinity Ward promised during the reveal was that there would be unified narrative and player progression across every mode in the game—campaign, multiplayer, and co-op—making it feel more like a complete experience than the distinctly separate modes that Call of Duty tends to have. According to our interview while we were at the studio, those modes will not include Zombies, as Infinity Ward is aiming for realism with this one.

Are you excited to see what Infinity Ward is doing with Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer this year? What did you think of the new 2v2 Gunfight mode?