Just a few days ago, Ed Boon tweeted a first look image of Sindel’s imminent Mortal Kombat return. Now, the NetherRealm Creative Director is showing off a glimpse of another upcoming DLC character for Mortal Kombat 11—Nightwolf.

Boon shared an image of the character in a recent post to his personal Twitter account. See the tweet in question below:

As many would expect, given Mortal Kombat 11’s timeline, Nightwolf looks a little older and weathered, more so than he has in the franchise’s previous entries. What role he may play concerning the overarching narrative, if it’s of any significance, currently remains unknown. The same is true of the other upcoming DLC fighters, including Sindel.

For now, this is all that’s been shown of Nightwolf. We don’t know when . In addition, apart from Shang Tsung who’s already available, the DLC characters lack official launch dates. Besides Nightwolf and Sindel, the other confirmed fighters includes Spawn and two guest characters. While the guest fighters are being kept under wraps, a slew of rumors suggest Batman’s nemesis, the Joker, will be one. Meanwhile, speculation and a few teases from actor Bruce Campbell indicate Ash from The Evil Dead may make an appearance.

Since its April 2019 launch, Mortal Kombat 11 has continuously made waves on the sales charts. Within weeks of its release, the title dethroned Kingdom Hearts III as 2019’s best-selling game. The latest entry in the long-running series has also broken a significant franchise record. According to Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s President, David Haddad, MK11 had the most successful launch in the franchise’s more than 25-year history.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now across the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

