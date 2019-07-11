Take-Two’s Private Division has announced its newest title, Disintegration, an upcoming first-person shooter, set to release in 2020. Only a few details were given at this time, but expect to see more of it in August, as a full reveal is planned for gamescom 2019. The sci-fi shooter already has an impressive pedigree behind it, however, as it comes from one of the brains behind the Halo series.

Disintegration is the first title from independent studio V1 Interactive. It was founded in 2014 by Marcus Lehto, former creative director at Bungie. He helped create the Halo franchise for Microsoft, though Bungie has since left the world of Master Chief.

There’s very little we know about Disintegration right now. We do know that it will be a first-person shooter, which isn’t necessarily surprising, considering the studio’s pedigree. Whether it will feature any sort of multiplayer options, or be a purely single-player title, is currently unknown, though this is all information we’ll likely find out next month at the German convention.

We do know that Disintegration will release sometime in 2020. In addition, it has been confirmed for Take-Two’s 2021 fiscal year, meaning it won’t release until after April 1st. Curiously, though, platforms were not announced. Could this be a next-gen title, set for release in the back half of 2020? We’ll just have to wait and see to find out.

Disintegration is the latest title from Private Division, a new label at Take-Two Interactive designed specifically for independent titles. It will be releasing two titles in 2019. In December, Private Division will be releasing Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, a new title from the creator of the Assassin’s Creed series. In addition, October will bing The Outer Worlds, the newest title from Obsidian Entertainment.

Disintegration will release in 2020. Are you excited to try this new sci-fi FPS? Let us know!