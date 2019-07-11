While Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology will be a purely story-focused experience, the developer just announced something that should get fans excited. Every game in the upcoming series will have not one, but two unique multiplayer experiences.

Take a look at multiplayer in action here:

The first of the two modes, “Shared Story,” will be played out online. Designed for two players, this mode gives each player control over certain sections of narrative. While both players will get to make decisions that affect the entire story, they won’t get to see the entire thing. There will be points where players will split up and you won’t be able to see what the other is going through. You better have faith that your partner will make the right decisions, or else.

The second mode is known as “Movie Night,” which is a mode built for couch co-op. Movie Night is designed for anywhere from two to five players. Each player will be assigned at least one of each story’s victims (all characters must be assigned a player). Depending on which character is the focus of a certain section, the controller will be passed around the party, and the player in charge must ensure their character’s survival. The party will also get a summary on how each player is currently faring. Why watch a horror movie with your friends when you can be in one?

While Until Dawn was designed purely as a single-player title, it found life as a secret multiplayer title. Groups of friends began to band together to make decisions as a group. This is a concept that Supermassive tried to execute in the PlayLink-exclusive Hidden Agenda. However, with The Dark Pictures Anthology, the developer appears to be improving upon the experience. Of course, all of the games in The Dark Pictures Anthology will be playable alone. But with these brand new multiplayer modes, there will be a variety of ways to play these new horror titles.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan will release on August 30, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Be sure to keep an eye out for our hands-on preview, where we took a deep-dive into the multiplayer experiences!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]