Classic Super Nintendo title The Ninja Warriors Again (as it was originally known in Japan) is ready to see the light of day once more, courtesy of the reboot, The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors. It’s coming soon, too. The warriors are set for a worldwide return on July 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on each platform’s respective digital storefront.

There are plans in place for physical releases of The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors, though. Publisher United Games will launch retail copies to be distributed through publishing label ININ in North America and Europe. Strictly Limited Games, meanwhile, will launch limited physical editions. Preorders are already live on the Strictly Limited Games company store for just over $56 USD.

Publisher H2 Interactive (Bullet Girls Phantasia) will handle distribution of both physical and digital editions of the rebooted title in Southeast Asian territories. Preorders have gone live on Play-Asia’s website, with The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors priced at $29.99 USD.

Not quite sure of what to expect? Be sure to check out the game’s most recent trailer in the video linked below:

In the game, players can choose to take on the role of robot ninjas, all of which have their own unique skills, playstyle, attacks, attributes, and so on. As noted above, The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors is a reboot of SNES’ The Ninja Warriors Again, which launched in North America and Japan in early 1994. It was later followed by a European release in 1995.

Interestingly, the 2D side-scroller served as a remake of Taito’s 1987 game, The Ninja Warriors. This upcoming version of the beat ’em up will enhance the game like never before. Brand-new graphics, a re-recorded soundtrack, two new playable characters, and local co-op support for two players will all come packaged in with the experience.

