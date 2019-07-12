Now that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has gone back in the oven, in response to community backlash, fans were wondering when they’d get a look at Sonic’s new character design. Unfortunately, it’s not ready to be shown yet, but the film’s executive producer, Tim Miller thinks the fans will be pleased with the redesign.

During an interview with Variety, Miller addressed the issue and attempted to put some of our worries to rest:

Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff. When the s–t hit the fan, I went over there and said, “The most important thing to do, man, is say, ‘I f–ked up.'” He’d already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there. He’s a good man. It was exactly the right way to handle that. The fans have a voice in this too. There’s a right way to listen.

Later on, Miller was asked if he had seen any of the redesigns:

In fact I have. And I think the fans will be pleased.

We got a look at the trailer for the new Sonic the Hedgehog film, which will star Jim Carrey as Robotnik and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. (James Marsden also appears.) The trailer, set to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” caused much dismay in the eyes of the community. People were particularly displeased with the design of Sonic.

But days later, Director Jeff Fowler took to Twitter to announced it would be changed:

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…

At the time, the film was still on track for its original November 8, 2019 release date. It wasn’t until May of 2019 that we found out that the film was delayed to February 14, 2020, an unprecedented move in the film industry. It’s commonplace for video games to get delayed, but it’s not often that a film gets pushed back due to feedback from a trailer.

After the onslaught of Sonic memes and jokes, fans got their wish and according to Tim Miller, they won’t be disappointed with the way the movie’s star will look.

We still don’t know what the redesign will look like, but it’s comforting to know that the filmmakers have the audience in mind. We’ll likely see what Sonic will look like sometime later in 2019, ahead of the film’s early 2020 release date.

[Source: Variety]