For some reason, countless PlayStation 4 users, even the most fervent Trophy Hunters, weren’t aware of one useful tip that’s been part of the platform for roughly three years. When clicking on the PS4’s Trophy menu, selecting ‘Square’ over a Hidden Trophy actually reveals the details of said Hidden Trophy. Neat, right? Revealing Hidden Trophies is also possible in the official PlayStation companion app. Yes, there are many who are already aware of the above features. However, this bit of news rising to the fore has ensured other useful tips see the light of day, as well.

Unsurprisingly, all of this initially kicked off in a Reddit post, where RockyB95 shared a tale of stumbling upon the not-so-secret feature. Without a doubt, this incidental discovery did indeed help many a PS4 player. Another Reddit thread, which began as a response to the original post, also shed light on a few other noteworthy tips and tricks.

Below are just a few:

After revealing a Hidden Trophy, pressing ‘Options’ leads to ‘Search Internet,’ which launches a webpage of Trophy guide resources.

Enabling Zoom in Accessibility Settings will allow you to zoom-in by pressing the ‘PS’ button and ‘Square.’

Double-tapping the ‘PS’ button switches between the two most recent screen you were using.

Apparently, when the DualShock 4 is charging, slower pulses of the light bar means it’s nearly finished charging.

Holding down the ‘PS’ button for about 10 seconds automatically turns off the DualShock 4, this is especially helpful when watching Netflix or Blu-rays.

Reddit may have kicked this all into gear, but the PlayStation UK account on Twitter also helped call much attention to the news. The account’s first post about the Hidden Trophy feature can be seen below:

We don’t know who needs to hear this but: pic.twitter.com/l9ZZn85htx — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) July 11, 2019

Not too long thereafter, PlayStation UK added a subsequent tweet, reminding fans that this particular feature has been in place for roughly three years. People would know that if they read the update notes, the account joked:

FYI this was added in system update 4.0 in 2016 pic.twitter.com/6GWE05NrPe — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) July 11, 2019

