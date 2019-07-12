For the last several months, Sucker Punch been silent about progress on its highly-anticipated Ghost of Tsushima. This is likely by design, as the studio may simply not have anything to say just yet. Still, there have been a couple of hints during this same period of time to suggest the game may not be as far along as some might hope. Said hints namely concern job openings at the studio, another of which just surfaced online via Glassdoor.com job listings.

The job listing in question is for a Senior Gameplay Animator with at least five years experience. The ideal applicant will be tasked with creating animations, aiding in the design of gameplay systems, and more. All things considered, it seems as though Ghost of Tsushima may still be in the early stages of its development process. Of course, there’s no way of knowing this for certain, however. Whomever Sucker Punch hires next could very well be brought in to assist with finishing up the project, perhaps adding a coat of polish in some respect.

Clearly, Ghost of Tsushima’s potential release date is just as much of a mystery as its present status of development. Yet, rumors about its launch have been swirling of late. The first of such rumors began circulating several weeks ago, when someone on Reddit noticed an Amazon UK listing that suggested the title already received a PEGI rating. Within days of that report surfaced another hit the web, this time from Kotaku’s Jason Schreier. According to Schreier, Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, along with The Last of Us Part II, may finally come to the PlayStation 4 sometime in the early part of 2020.

Ghost of Tsushima was announced in late 2017 during Paris Games Week. Since then, little has been seen of the game, apart from its E3 2018 showing and a “making of” video release last summer.

[Source: Glassdoor via SegmentNext]