The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep launched late in 2018 on PC, but now a director’s cut is on the way. InXile Entertainment revealed The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut earlier in 2019 and recently unveiled an impending release date for the new edition. It will launch digitally on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on August 27, 2019. Additionally, inXile plans to release a physical version on September 6th for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For players who already own the game on PCs, the Director’s Cut will be available to access free of charge.

This version of the title will come jam packed with a whole host of new features, many of which are inspired by direct feedback from the game’s original launch. A wide variety of fixes and additional content has also been added to the experience, ensuring the Director’s Cut represents the “truly definitive” version of The Bard’s Tale IV.

See the game’s launch date announcement trailer below:

According to a press release detailing the new edition’s content, The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut will feature all of the following:

A new end-game chapter that adds hours of additional content

New enemies, items, and weapons, including dwarven master-crafted weapons

Thousands of fixes and improvements across the game

Refined and more feature-rich UI

More class/gender character creation options

Rebalanced combat and encounters

Additional difficulty settings

Full gamepad support across all platforms

The digital version of the Director’s Cut on PS4 and Xbox One will also include an in-game item, the Fire Horn. Meanwhile, the physical Day One Edition offered at retail will launch with:

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

Physical poster map

In-game items: Fire Horn Kael’s Axe Red Boots Bardic Brian Skin & Booty



The Bard’s Tale IV is a first-person dungeon crawling RPG with dozens of hours of content for players to sink their teeth into. It isn’t all sunshine and roses, however. Players must take on an evil that lurks in the shadows, a darkness that requires the utmost heroic efforts to face and defeat.

[Source: inXile Entertainment via Gamasutra]