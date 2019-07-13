Monster Hunter: World‘s Iceborne expansion comes with a difficulty system that will not only ensure a smooth transition for veteran players from the base game to the expansion, but it’ll also make things more intense for those who’ve been asking for a higher degree of challenge.

In an interview with Game Informer, executive director Kaname Fujioka discussed Iceborne‘s difficulty, and said that the developers have “really delivered” on feedback from those who wanted a higher difficulty.

I think for players who are going straight from the end of the story from World it’s going to feel a little more difficult when they’re transitioning into the new master rank for Iceborne. If it’s players who have been going in-depth into the content for Monster Hunter: World and the updates, then they’ll feel a much smoother transition for difficulty than other players will. Still, we’ve taken great care to make sure that players who are just transitioning straight from World have no fear and have an easy time of getting into the game and enjoying themselves. We’ve taken that feedback to heart from players who wanted more difficulty and more challenge and really delivered on that.

Fujioka added that some of the feedback Capcom received from players revolved around the number of difficulty options available, which the studio has addressed in Iceborne.

“There is a higher volume of difficult challenges they can take on in the game while at the same time observing a natural difficulty curve that will make it easier for players to enjoy that difficulty naturally,” he added.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will release on September 6, 2019. In the meantime, make sure to check out our hands-on preview from E3 2019.

[Source: Game Informer]

