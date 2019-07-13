Dragon Quest series’ executive producer, Yuu Miyake, has revealed that the team behind the Nintendo DS title, Dragon Quest XI: Sentinels of the Starry Skies, is looking into remaking the title and is wondering what platforms fans would want to play it on.

During the game’s 10th anniversary livestream, Miyake said (translation courtesy of Gematsu):

We’ve been thinking about doing a remake of Dragon Quest IX for a while now. Dragon Quest I to VIII have already been remade or ported multiple times, while IX hasn’t. Dragon Quest IX was on a portable console, it has StreetPass Communications, treasure maps, and other features unique to the game, making it difficult to pinpoint which hardware we should choose to remake it on. Although there are probably many people who have only played the story once, it could be nice to have a Dragon Quest IX that just simply lets you go through the story. So, we are looking into a remake, yes. I wonder which hardware people would want it on?

Dragon Quest IX producer, Ryuutarou Ichimura, added that it might be a good idea to include all additional content in one package and allow players to simply go through the story. “Nowadays there is Dragon Quest X that you can play endlessly, so making a Dragon Quest IX that has a set ending is one way we can take,” he continued.

In other Dragon Quest news, Square Enix is currently hiring for a “next generation” game in the series that’s rumored to be Dragon Quest XII. Rest assured, more Dragon Quest is on its way. In the meantime, take a look at our review of Dragon Quest Builders 2 and see if it’s for you.

[Source: Gematsu]