Bend Studio has released patch notes for Days Gone update 1.25, which adds the game’s first bike challenge, Drifter’s Run. The patch size is almost 16 GB.

Weekly DLC Challenges

“Drifter’s Run” is our first challenge involving our bike! Gather all the bandages in the harsh volcanic area of Crater Lake

Avoid burned down houses, Freakers, and the Horde to gather bandages as fast as you can and make it to the finish line!

Use ramps to score extra points and utilize your Nitrous Boost as much as can

A reminder that all the challenges we release are planned to stay unlocked indefinitely.

Progression Issues

Players should be able progress properly in “It’s A Rifle, Not a Gun”

General Fixes

General awareness of the NPCs have been adjusted for all modes

If you were killed right after burning down a nest, the nest should repopulate properly

Picking up a group of items near an ammo box will now also grab the ammo box

Adjustments to scoring on the DLC challenge “Drifter’s Run”

Correct number of bolts crafted is shown in the player’s menu

Fixed issues involving Survival Vision and enemy outlines during Survival Mode

The “Dead Don’t Ride” custom accent should be appear in the Mechanic’s menu in this patch

