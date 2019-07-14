Ubisoft creative director, Julian Gerighty, got fans a little excited this weekend when he asked his Twitter followers their thoughts on the idea of a Division 2 single-player spin-off.

It all started with a tweet from a fellow developer, Tim Spencer, who works as a Level Director for TT Games (LEGO titles). He wrote:

I love the idea of a single-player narrative driven spin-off of The Division. Focusing on an agent trying to get home to their family after being sent to NYC, during the SHD blackout from the fall of DC. The Last of us x Division. None of the stories have explored what a Division agent sacrifices, and what they go through mentally. When you think about it: it’s a pretty dark/epic thing – there’s huge opportunity to tell some incredible stories there. All I want is a pad of post-it notes and a marker pen to write down all the epic stories our agent could have, in chapters, through their long journey home during the fall of society, haunted by nightmares of what could have happened to their family, because they answered the call of the SHD, so weren’t there to protect them during the fall.

The thread caught Gerighty’s eye, who subsequently asked his followers their thoughts, and later acknowledged that he received a positive response from them.

Back in May, Ubisoft revealed that The Division 2 failed to meet sales expectations as the market for online shooters is far more competitive now than ever before. Although we’re keeping our expectations in check, the aforementioned ideas do sound good so we’ll hold out some hope!

What do our readers think? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: Twitter]