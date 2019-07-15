Today and tomorrow, July 15-16, is Amazon Prime Day (or Prime Days, as it were). While last year’s video game offerings may have disappointed, this year’s Prime Day video game deals are much more robust. Headlining these deals is the PS4 Pro at the lowest price it’s ever been. You can get a bundle with a Pro and two PS4 exclusives for under $300. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to faster load times, 4k visuals, and HDR, now might be the time to jump in.
Of course, that’s not all that’s up for grabs. There are plenty of individual games that you can get on sale right now, so if you are missing any of the hottest titles from the last few years, you’ll want to check these prices out.
We’ll be keeping this page updated with any new deals that we come across, as well as posting individual deals that stand out to us on our main site and social media accounts. Please note that for some of the deals, you must be a Prime member.
Amazon Prime Day Video Game Deals
Hardware
PlayStation
- PS4 Pro 1 TB God of War + Days Gone Bundle – $349
- PS4 Pro 1TB Marvel’s Spider-Man + Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $299
- PS4 Slim 1 TB Marvel’s Spider-Man + Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $249
- PlayStation VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission + Moss – $237
- PlayStation Classic – $19.99
Games
PS4
- Days Gone – $39.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – $27.98
- God of War – $24.62
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $9.99
- The Last of Us Remastered – $18.24
- Uncharted 4 – $18.83
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – $18.70
- Until Dawn – $13.33
- Killzone Shadow Fall – $19.99
- Bloodborne – $19.99
- Infamous Second Son – $14.88
- Nioh – $9.99
- Kingdom Hearts 3 – $19.49
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $23.99
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $24.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $44.99
- LEGO Marvel Collection – $18.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $19.99
- LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles – $19.99
Xbox One
- Kingdom Hearts 3 – $19.49
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $19.99
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $24.99
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster – $34.99
- Diablo III Eternal Collection – $39.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $44.99
- LEGO Marvel Collection – $18.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $19.99
- LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles – $19.99
Nintendo Switch
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster – $34.99
- Diablo III Eternal Collection – $29.83
- LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles – $19.99
Accessories
PS4
- DualShock 4 (various colors) – Starting at $44.10
- PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription – $39.99
Additional Deals
Have you come across any great Prime Day video game deals? Did you manage to grab one of those PS4 Pro bundles for cheap? Let us know what you’ll be picking up for Prime Day in the comments below, and stay tuned as we bring you all of the deals from one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year.
This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help to support PlayStation LifeStyle.