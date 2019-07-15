Sony’s PlayStation Classic has been on the market for about seven months and continues to see steady price drops. The latest mark down in price seems to be the steepest yet. At Best Buy and Target, those interested in the mini device can pick one up for $20 in sales that end on Tuesday, June 16th. An Amazon Prime Day deal also has the PlayStation Classic listed at a $20 price point.

When the device initially hit the market in December 2018, its asking price sat at $100. Since then, the cost has continuously experienced a free-fall of sorts. Just mere weeks after its launch, the PlayStation Classic was marked down to $60 at a number of retailers. By March of this year, it could be found for as low as $40 at stores such as Best Buy and Walmart. The new price drop suggests the mini console’s luck on the market has yet to experience any considerable change. In fact, just a couple of months ago, Best Buy handed them out for free in a deal with the purchase of a PlayStation 4 Pro.

Arguably, the PlayStation Classic didn’t stand much of a chance of gaining tremendous success once news of its North American, European and Japanese game lineups hit the web.

See the full list of preloaded games offered in the North American and European version below:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

PlayStation fans looking for other deals may want to keep an eye on Amazon’s Prime Day sales. Prime Day ends tomorrow, July 16th, and is currently offering fantastic deals on PlayStation 4 hardware and games, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, the Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Uncharted 4, and several others.

