It’s Amazon Prime Day, which means there are deals aplenty on all kinds of video game-related items. One of the most noteworthy deals is on Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro. In fact, the PS4 Pro is cheaper than it’s ever been—and you won’t just be getting the system! Two separate bundles will also give you some of Sony’s most high-profile titles as well.

The first set goes for $299.99, which is a whole let less than the Pro’s marked price. In addition to the system, you’ll also get two of the platform’s most acclaimed titles: Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel’s Spider-Man. Both are action-packed open-world titles, giving you plenty to sink into.

Unfortunately, all of the units on this deal have been claimed at this time. However, you can get waitlisted for this bundle. The bundle is available on Amazon right here.

But that’s not the only bundle available, however. While it’s not quite as much of a discount of the former bundle, you’ll still be saving a pretty penny. Running at $349.99, you get a PS4 Pro system along with two other PS4 exclusives: God of War and Days Gone. God of War, our pick for Game of the Year 2018, is a must-own for all PS4 owners, while Days Gone is the newest hit for Sony. This bundle is still in stock, and can be purchased here on Amazon.

Remember, these deals are for a limited time for Prime Day and are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. However, if you’ve been thinking about jumping onto the PS4 Pro bandwagon, this may be the deal for you. Both of these bundles are cheaper than buying a PlayStation 4 Pro by itself on Amazon, which is running at $369.99 as of this writing.

Will you be picking any of these bundles up? Let us know!

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.