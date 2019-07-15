Square Enix has a bonus for people who can’t get enough of its familiar icons. Free Akari and Shizuka PlayStation 4 themes are now available from the PlayStation Store. It’s all in the name of celebrating and promoting Square Enix Music. (Which, by the way, recently released a whole ton of music on various streaming services!) These two are dynamic ones too, which means you get to enjoy actual animations, instead of seeing a stagnant image that never changes.

People can get the Square Enix Music Dynamic Themes Bundle until July 2, 2020. Grabbing the bundle gets you both themes, which are complementary. Each one has its own theme music and color scheme. However, both do have a Chocobo featured prominently inside of a very recognizable crystal. Headphones essentially hug the crystal, to hammer home that this is all about the music. Soundtrack aside, Akari’s purple and yellow look and Shizuka’s blue, grey, and pink atmosphere are all that are different here.