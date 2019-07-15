PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Grab Two Free Square Enix Music Dynamic Themes for Your PS4!

Square Enix has a bonus for people who can’t get enough of its familiar icons. Free Akari and Shizuka PlayStation 4 themes are now available from the PlayStation Store. It’s all in the name of celebrating and promoting Square Enix Music. (Which, by the way, recently released a whole ton of music on various streaming services!) These two are dynamic ones too, which means you get to enjoy actual animations, instead of seeing a stagnant image that never changes.

People can get the Square Enix Music Dynamic Themes Bundle until July 2, 2020. Grabbing the bundle gets you both themes, which are complementary. Each one has its own theme music and color scheme. However, both do have a Chocobo featured prominently inside of a very recognizable crystal. Headphones essentially hug the crystal, to hammer home that this is all about the music. Soundtrack aside, Akari’s purple and yellow look and Shizuka’s blue, grey, and pink atmosphere are all that are different here.

If you’re looking for some more free themes, check out the free Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled theme that was recently released, or the free Pride Theme! The Crash Team Racing theme features some sweet key art for the game, and the Pride theme features a black background, complete with the iconic PlayStation buttons in white, with the colors of the rainbow trailing behind them. Also, don’t forget about that free theme designed to get people hyped up about CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. With all of these different options, people will have free options that look really unique that can keep your PS4 looking different almost every day of the week.

What do you think of these two free themes from Square Enix? Will you be downloading them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: PlayStation Store]