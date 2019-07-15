CD Projekt RED and Dark Horse will join forces once more for another companion lore book. The Witcher won’t be the center of attention this time, however. It’s Cyberpunk 2077‘s turn to take the spotlight, courtesy of The World of Cyberpunk 2077. Interestingly, this won’t launch prior to the RPG’s April 2020 debut. Dark Horse plans to release the book on April 21st, a handful of days after the title hits stores. The World of Cyberpunk 2077’s listing on Amazon reveals as much, as the listing originally had a placeholder date of December 31, 2019.

Dark Horse will release two versions of the book, a hardcover copy for $39.99 and a digital edition. According to the Amazon listing for its Kindle device, the digital version will cost $19.99. It’s a pretty substantial product, too, given all the book will have to offer.

Though photos of the full color hardcover are not yet online, other product details make The World of Cyberpunk 2077 seem like a compelling purchase. At 200 pages in length, the companion tome will be packed with content. In it, readers will learn about Cyberpunk 2077’s characters, history, cybernetics, politics, technology, and much more.

Fans will soon have another way to explore the world of Cyberpunk 2077 beyond the companion book. A new tabletop RPG, Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit, should help bridge the gap between the original tabletop game’s 2020 setting and CD Projekt’s story in 2077. Cyberpunk RED Jumpstart Kit is set to debut at Gen Con 2019 on August 1st. Those unable to or uninterested in grabbing a physical copy will be able to join the fun via PDF through DriveThruRPG.

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020. Preorders for the upcoming CD Projekt RED title and its Collector’s Edition, which costs $250, have already gone live online and at retailers.

[Source: Amazon]