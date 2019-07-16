There are many ways that games do good, and the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E. or the Endowment, for short) is one of those charities. C.O.D.E seeks to help veterans adjust to civilian life by finding high-quality jobs. While you can donate directly on the Endowment’s website, Activision also wants to give something back to those who support the work they are doing through C.O.D.E. Starting today, you can support the organization in two ways: the C.O.D.E Jump Pack for Black Ops 4 and a the “Night Raid” dynamic PS4 theme, which was designed by a veteran.

Partnering with Activision and the Call of Duty Endowment, artist and Marine Corps veteran Max Uriarte created the Night Raid dynamic PS4 theme. Uriate’s goal in creating the theme was to capture the beauty that can stand out from the chaos of war, specifically in the color. “I wanted to capture that feeling of anticipation at the moment the flares light up and the Marines get ready to assault,” he said, talking about the overall composition of the image.

Uriarte also spoke to the Activision Games Blog about his experience as a veteran. “I enlisted in 2006 as an 0351 Infantry Assaultman, I ended up getting stationed with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines in Hawaii where I got deployed to Iraq twice between 2007 and 2009. In Iraq, I was operating as a turret gunner the first time out of Camp Fallujah in the Zaidon region and then as a combat photographer out of al Asad air base in 2009.” Uriarte is a designated Combat Artist by the Combat Art program, run by the National Museum of the Marine Corps. He goes on to talk about how art differs from photography in that it shows a subjective reality filtered through the eye of the artist.

You can pick up the Night Raid dynamic PS4 theme on the PlayStation Store for $2.99. There are multiple tiers that allow you to donate more money, with Tier 2 running $9.99 and Tier 3 running $19.99. 100% of the proceeds from any one of these purchases goes to the Call of Duty Endowment to help veterans.

You can also get the C.O.D.E. Jump Pack for Black Ops 4 for $4.99, which includes a custom wingsuit, parachute, and trail for jumping into the Blackout battle royale game mode. Once again 100% of the proceeds go to the charity, but it’s a limited-time offer. Once $1 million has been raised, this pack will go away, so if you’re interested, you’ll want to pick it up now.

The Call of Duty Endowment has already been successful in placing over 50,000 veterans in good jobs upon returning to civilian life, with a goal of reaching 100,000 veterans placed by 2024. C.O.D.E. has also partnered with GameStop for the month of July to make it easier to donate to the Endowment.

[Source: Activision]