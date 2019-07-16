San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner, and you know what that means: merchandise reveals! Even Sony is getting in on the action, revealing some of the exclusive goods you can get at the PlayStation Gear booth (booth #121). This will include some real-life loot boxes!

Now, it should be noted that these aren’t billed as lot boxes per se. Officially, they are known as “PlayStation-themed Mystery Boxes.” Coming in at $60 a pop, each day will offer a different box for attendees to purchase. Each box will contain five limited-edition PlayStation-themed items, averaging at a value of $90. Each item is extremely limited-edition, with no more than 500 units of each item being manufactured. Overall, attendees will have the chance to accumulate 25 exclusive PlayStation items (at a somewhat steep price, of course).

While each day will feature a new box, Sony has already said that, should stock remain by the end of the week, all of the previous boxes will be on sale on Sunday, July 22nd. As a reminder, the PlayStation Gear booth is booth #121. The boxes will be on sale the following times:

Wednesday, July 18th: 6 pm-9 pm PDT

Thursday, July 19th: 9:30 am-7 pm PDT

Friday, July 20th: 9:30 am-7 pm PDT

Saturday, July 21st: 9:30 am-7 pm PDT

Sunday, July 22nd: 9:30 am -5 pm PDT

While the full contents of the box are a mystery, Sony plans on displaying one of the items found in each specific container.

Attendees of SDCC will have plenty to look forward to this year. You can get your hands on a limited edition Metal Gear vinyl soundtrack, as well as see Hideo Kojima himself in person. There’s even a chance we could get our first look at Netflix’s The Witcher in action. We do know that the first public gameplay footage of Marvel’s Avengers will be present, though that’ll be exclusively for attendees.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 18 to July 22, 2019. Will you be picking up any of these ~Mystery Boxes~? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]