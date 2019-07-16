Your wallet might be hurting thanks to the deals through Amazon Prime Day or Walmart’s “The Big Save,” both of which have dozens and dozens of great savings on games. That’s not stopping the Sony from selling even more games at a discount on the PlayStation Store. There are quite with a few notable discounts on major games like The Sims 4 and Toki!

Below is the full list of deals on PS4 titles on sale now, which were compiled by Captain of Outer Space at Resetera. The prices in bold are for PS Plus members only.

20XX – $8.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/22

The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human – $5.24 – 65% Off – Ends 7/23

Away: Journey to the Unexpected – $10.19 – 40% Off – Ends 7/30

Black Paradox – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

– 50% Off – Ends 7/23 Blacksea Odyssey – $5.84 – 55% Off – Ends 7/23

Bleed Complete Bundle – $9.79 – 65% Off – $6.99 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

– 75% Off – Ends 7/23 Briks – $6.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/15

– 50% Off – Ends 8/15 Card Game Bundle Vol 1 – $8.39 – 65% Off – $5.99 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

– 75% Off – Ends 7/23 DreamBreak – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Dusty Raging Fist – $10.49 – 30% Off – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/31

– 40% Off – Ends 7/31 Effie – $15.99 – 20% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 7/22

– 30% Off – Ends 7/22 Frost – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Frost Deluxe Edition – $6.82 – 65% Off – $4.87 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

– 75% Off – Ends 7/23 Glass Masquerade – $5.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles & Portal of Evil – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Indie Darling Bundle Vol 3 – $21.49 – 50% Off – $15.04 – 65% Off – Ends 7/23

– 65% Off – Ends 7/23 Ink – $1.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/23

– 80% Off – Ends 7/23 Late Shift – $7.49 – 40% Off – $6.24 – 50% Off – Ends 7/30

– 50% Off – Ends 7/30 Mahjong Gold – $4.19 – 40% Off – $2.79 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

– 60% Off – Ends 7/23 Moonfall Ultimate – $6.49 – 50% Off – $5.19 – 60% Off – Ends 7/30

– 60% Off – Ends 7/30 Pipe Push Paradise – $5.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

The Sims 4 – $13.99 – 65% Off – Ends 7/23

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition – $17.49 – 65% Off – Ends 7/23

Skelly Selest – $5.99 – 40% Off – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

– 50% Off – Ends 7/23 Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Deluxe Edition – $12.49 – 50% Off – $8.74 – 65% Off – Ends 7/23

– 65% Off – Ends 7/23 Toki – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 7/30

Unexplored Unlocked Edition – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 7/23

Yesterday Origins – $4.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/30

Here are the games that are still on sale from the week of July 7, 2019 as part of the PlayStation Retro sale, most of which are available through July 23rd.

ADK Damashii – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 7/23

Ape Escape 2 – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Crazy Climber – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Moon Cresta – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Aero Fighters 2 – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Art of Fighting – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Burning Fight – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Fatal Fury 2 – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Ghost Pilots – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo The King of Fighters ‘94 – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Metal Slug – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Samurai Shodown – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Super Sidekicks – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives NeoGeo Zed Blade – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Nova2001 – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Archives Terra Cresta – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Game Series: Galaga – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Art of Fighting Anthology – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

Batman: Return to Arkham – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

BioShock: The Collection – $14.99 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

Bully – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $15.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

Castlevania Anniversary Collection – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 7/23

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

Classics PS4 Bundle – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Crimson Keep – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/22

– 50% Off – Ends 7/22 Dark Cloud – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Dark Cloud 2 – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Darksiders Warmastered Edition – $3.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/23 – THQ Nordic

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition – $5.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/23 – THQ Nordic

Dark Souls: Remastered – $23.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

Death Road to Canada – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/25

Deiland – $9.74 – 35% Off – $8.24 – 45% Off – Ends 7/22

– 45% Off – Ends 7/22 Deployment – $3.49 – 65% Off – Ends 7/22

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection – $39.99 – 60% Off – Ends 9/17

Destroy All Humans! – $3.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/23 – THQ Nordic

Destroy All Humans! 2 – $3.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/23 – THQ Nordic

Devil May Cry HD Collection – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle – $11.24 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

Die for Valhalla! – $5.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Die for Valhalla! Special Edition – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – $17.99 – 55% Off – $13.99 – 65% Off – Ends 7/23

– 65% Off – Ends 7/23 Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Dragon’s Crown Pro – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $20.99 – 30% Off – $17.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

– 40% Off – Ends 7/23 Expand – $2.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/25

Expand + Soundtrack Bundle – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/25

FantaVision – $2.49 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

Figment – $14.99 – 25% Off – $12.99 – 35% Off – Ends 7/17

– 35% Off – Ends 7/17 Floor Kids – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/25

Ghost of a Tale – $16.99 – 32% Off – Ends 7/24

Grand Theft Auto III – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $10.04 – 33% Off – Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $17.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

Gravity Rush Remastered – $8.99 – 70% Off – Ends 7/23

Gryphon Knight Epic – $3.39 – 66% Off – Ends 7/23

HexaMaze – $7.49 – 50% Off – $6.74 – 55% Off – Ends 7/25

– 55% Off – Ends 7/25 Hitman HD Enhanced Collection – $23.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

Hopiko and Tango Fiesta – $3.12 – 75% Off – $1.87 – 85% Off – Ends 7/22

– 85% Off – Ends 7/22 Hot Shots Tennis – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Hyper Sentinel – $2.59 – 80% Off – Ends 7/23

Ikaruga – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Indigo Prophecy – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Jak and Daxter Bundle – $15.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

Jak II – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

Jak 3 – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

Jak X: Combat Racing – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

Jewel Fever 2 – $4.79 – 20% Off – Ends 7/22

Journey Collector’s Edition – $12.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection – $7.49 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

LocoRoco Remastered – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

LocoRoco 2 Remastered – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

Manhunt – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

The Mark of Kri – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Max Payne – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle – $46.19 – 23% Off – $40.19 – 33% Off – Ends 7/23

– 33% Off – Ends 7/23 Melbits World – $9.89 – 34% Off – Ends 7/31 – Requires Smartphone

The Messenger – $13.39 – 33% Off – Ends 7/18

Metal Slug XX – $6.99 – 65% Off – Ends 7/23

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $29.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Okage: Shadow King – $2.49 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

Old Man’s Journey – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/17

Owlboy – $14.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

Pac-Man 256 – $2.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

PitterPot – $4.99 – 50% Off – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/30

– 60% Off – Ends 7/30 Prototype – $8.99 – 70% Off – Ends 7/23

Prototype 2 – $11.99 – 70% Off – Ends 7/23

Prototype Biohazard Bundle – $14.99 – 70% Off – Ends 7/23

Psychonauts – $2.49 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

Puyo Puyo Champions – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Red Dead Revolver – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

Red Faction – $2.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/23 – THQ Nordic

Red Faction II – $2.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/23 – THQ Nordic

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23 – THQ Nordic

Resonance of Fate 4K/HD Edition – $24.49 – 30% Off – Ends 7/23

Rise of the Kasai – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 7/23

Rogue Galaxy – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Samurai Shodown VI – $2.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/23

Shadow of the Colossus – $12.99 – 35% Off – Ends 7/23

Shenmue I & II – $17.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

Shining Resonance Refrain – $29.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

Sonic Mania – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 7/23

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle – $41.24 – 45% Off – Ends 7/23

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $25.99 – 35% Off – Ends 7/23

Streets of Rogue – $17.99 – 10% Off – Ends 7/26

Suicide Guy – $3.59 – 55% Off – Ends 7/30

Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply – $2.69 – 55% Off – Ends 7/30

Super Bomberman R – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Tearaway Unfolded – $9.99 – 50% Off – End s 7/23

Thimbleweed Park – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

Timothy vs the Aliens – $3.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/11

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $5.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/23

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 – $12.49 – 50% Off – $9.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/23

– 60% Off – Ends 7/23 Ultimate Runner – $7.49 – 50% Off – $6.74 – 55% Off – Ends 7/25

– 55% Off – Ends 7/25 The Warriors – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/23

Wild Arms 3 – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Yakuza Kiwami – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – $24.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/23

Zeus Quest Remastered – $2.69 – 70% Off – Ends 7/23

Does anything jump out at you on either of these lists? There are lots of heavy hitters on sale like Grand Theft Auto, The Sims 4, and Devil May Cry. Let us know if you plan on picking anything through the PlayStation store!

[Source: PlayStation Store]