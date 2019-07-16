Following a leak from Famitsu earlier in the day, Sega has officially announced Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, as well as confirming a Western release. In addition, more details on the remake of the Wii launch title were rolled out.

Take a look at the brand new trailer here:

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD actually releases in the West two days earlier than in Japan; October 29, 2019, to be exact. That’s when it releases on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, where it will be available for $39.99. While a PC release is planned for 2019, we only know it will be launching sometime at the end of the year.

As an HD remake of 2006’s Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz, this new release will feature everything included in the original. There will be 100 single-player levels as well as 10 minigames designed for multiplayer. New to this HD remake is the Decathlon mode, where you’ll have to run your way through the ten minigames in one go. As the original title was a Wii-exclusive title, Banana Blitz HD will have an updated control scheme. Each platform will apparently have “uniquely optimized control schemes,” as well.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD Confirmed for the West WATCH GALLERY

However, there will also be some updates for when Super Monkey Ball makes its first trip to modern consoles. For the first time in the series, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD will feature online leaderboards. Both the solo-focused Time Attack and the mutliplayer Decathlon modes will utilize them, letting players see just how they fare against players from around the world.

This is the first Super Monkey Ball game to release on the PlayStation 4, and actually the first console release in almost ten years. Hopefully this is the beginning of a resurgence for the long-running series.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz HD will release on October 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A PC release is planned for winter 2019.