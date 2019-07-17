According to a first-quarter 2019 financial report from Ubisoft, the publisher/developer is responsible for 2019’s best-selling game so far. The report notes that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is “the industry’s biggest hit since the beginning of the year.” These figures are based on several sources such as NPD, GfK GSD, Famitsu, and Ubisoft itself and covers worldwide sales across all platforms.

Despite Ubisoft stating that The Division 2 did not meet expectations on consoles, the game sold handsomely on PC, with uPlay sales reaching ten times more than the first game. The company also pointed to a high season pass attach rate, along with major player engagement.

Best selling game since the beginning of the year?#TheDivision2 Thank you so much for all your support.

pic.twitter.com/3evIK6qPQP — Julian Gerighty (@jgerighty) July 17, 2019

Perhaps this is due to the developer keeping a close relationship with the community while releasing a steady stream of updates. The most recent update saw changes to the game’s Special Field Research stages, as well as other bug fixes. The Division 2 will also be getting its first DLC later in July of 2019 called D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions. This will introduce new story content, two extra missions, weapons and gear, and a ton more.

Aside from The Division 2’s success, Ubisoft has done quite well as a company this year. Watch Dogs Legion was highlighted for winning over 65 E3 awards and nominations, while Rainbow Six Siege was described as “one of the industry’s top-ten best-selling titles over the last five years.” Ubisoft also reported net sales of $407.9 million through Q1.

Based on the report, it seems that PC has been quite lucrative for Ubisoft, with console sales falling behind. Ubisoft’s upcoming subscription service, UPlay+ recently got it’s full list of games, which include a substantial amount of AAA heavy hitters. While this service will be launching on PC in September, little information is known about it coming to PS4 or other consoles.

Even though Ubisoft and The Division 2 have done well, consoles seem to have taken a backseat to PC in terms of sales. Nonetheless, the PS4’s massive install-base has surely contributed to Ubisoft’s success as many players have enjoyed their time with the game on PS4 as well.

[Source: Ubisoft via PCGamesN]