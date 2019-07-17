Similar to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 will feature multiple difficulty settings. This isn’t particularly surprising, given the popularity of such settings across many games. Most intriguing, however, is the type of difficulties Cyberpunk 2077 will come packed with. A “Hardcore” setting will be available to players that want the most arduous of challenges. The title is to include easier modes, too, at least one of which will specifically be geared towards players who are “not experienced with shooters.”

UI Coordinator Alvin Liu discussed the topic of difficulty settings during a recent interview with Wccftech. Liu told the publication that appealing to gamers interested in Cyberpunk 2077’s story but not the shooting mechanics was a “big concern” for developers at CD Projekt RED. When asked about the game’s difficulty modes, Liu explained,

The most fun one I think will be the Hardcore setting where we turn off the UI you live as well. And that will be a real challenge for a lot of players. Also, at the same time, if you want to play more casually for the story and maybe you’re not experienced with shooters, which was a real big concern for us. We want to tell a story and maybe you’re a big fan of The Witcher and you’re not comfortable playing a shooter, we have settings available for that. We even have weapons for that. If you recall from last year’s demo, we had a weapon called the smart gun, which helps you aim. The bullets were much slower and usually a bit weaker. But if your aiming isn’t your forte, you can always pick up the smart gun.

By the sound of it, CD Projekt will offer players multiple options with regards to personalizing their Cyberpunk 2077 experience. Choosing to be a pacifist is one; meanwhile, the player character’s origin story serves as another. Interestingly, options concerning the latter will apparently affect quest options.

Cyberpunk 2077 will finally come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020. Preorders are already live for the title and its Collector’s Edition. Additionally, preorders are also currently available for a companion book, The World of Cyberpunk 2077, a 200-page lore tome that analyzes the world’s history, technology, important figures, and much more.

[Source: Wccftech]