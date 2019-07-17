The next Dragon Ball Z project was revealed at E3 this year, but details have been pretty scarce since its announcement. We finally have information on some of the additional characters that will be playable in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot once it releases next year. The information was revealed in the latest issue of V-Jump magazine, which provided details on Piccolo, Gohan, and Vegeta, as well as the already revealed Goku.

Piccolo, Gohan, and Vegeta join the roster as characters that players can control as well as support characters. Vegeta will become playable once players progress to a point in the game’s story where they reach Planet Namek. It stands to reason that even more characters will be playable in-game, so stay tuned to PlayStation Lifestyle for more information regarding other playable characters when it is released.

In addition to the playable characters, the article also revealed details on some of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s support-only characters, including Chiaotzu, Tien Shinhan, Krillin, and last, but not least, Yamcha. These characters will not be playable, but instead provide backup to the player in combat or dire situations. They can do various things through command inputs from the player, block incoming attacks for you, and even chase opponents, should they flee after receiving a beat down.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is slated to release in early 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is an action RPG, and will give players a chance to relive some of their favorite moments from the series. Gameplay, which was shown off during Microsoft’s E3 press conference this year, gave fans a look at the game’s massive open world, which is filled with enemies to defeat, places to explore, fish to catch, and food to cook and eat.

Who would you like to see added to this list of playable characters? Are there any supporting characters which were not announced yet that you want to see in the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Ryokutya2089 Via: Gematsu]