Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is just a few months out from release, but it seems there’s still plenty of fun to be had in Ghost Recon: Wildlands. This appears evident in the latter game continuously receiving support, some of which is on its way very soon. Ubisoft will add a brand-new mode to Wildlands for free in an update that launches tomorrow, July 18th. The multiplayer game mode in question is titled Mercenaries, and will see eight players take on a PvPvE challenge.

See how the action will unfold with Ghost Recon: Wildlands‘ Mercenaries mode in the trailer below:

In Mercenaries, the objective is for players to request extraction, locate the extraction point, and be the first to enter the chopper when it lands. It sounds simple enough, but there’s plenty of action between the call for extraction and helicopter boarding. When the request for an extraction is called in, none of the eight players are aware of the location. Consequently, players must find three radio transmitters, all in an effort to shrink the extraction zone’s possible location. When the first player reaches three transmitters, the extraction zone is revealed to everyone. The challenge then turns into being the first person on the helicopter.

There are a host of other obstacles players will face in the new mode. For instance, everyone starts with only a melee weapon. Therefore, finding new weaponry, gear, and intel on the radio transmitters is also paramount to the experience. Interestingly, the Mercenaries mode will be further compounded by new game mechanics. They include:

Looting for Gear: Players start the game just with a melee weapon and will need to find the best gear, weapons and consumables to fight the Unidad forces and enemy players. If a player dies, they will lose all of the loot gathered and start at square one when they respawn.

Players start the game just with a melee weapon and will need to find the best gear, weapons and consumables to fight the Unidad forces and enemy players. If a player dies, they will lose all of the loot gathered and start at square one when they respawn. Armor: Mercenaries mode will feature a new health and armor system. Based on the gear players pick up, an armor bar will appear. This bar will absorb a percentage of damage based on the penetration capability of the opponent’s weapon.

Mercenaries mode will feature a new health and armor system. Based on the gear players pick up, an armor bar will appear. This bar will absorb a percentage of damage based on the penetration capability of the opponent’s weapon. Health: If players are hit by a weapon that deals penetration damage, they will bleed and gradually lose a percentage of their health. If they are injured, they will be able to loot three different types of healing items to get back into fighting shape: medikits, bandages and syringes.

If players are hit by a weapon that deals penetration damage, they will bleed and gradually lose a percentage of their health. If they are injured, they will be able to loot three different types of healing items to get back into fighting shape: medikits, bandages and syringes. Destructible Doors: Destructible doors can be opened with CQC, behind which players may find intel, loot, or cover to aid them in their fight. Players will need to think tactically about when to use this as opponents will be able to hear the breaking doors if they are close by.

To thanks fans for their support, Ubisoft will also grant the Lone Wolf costume to players who complete a Mercenaries match. Players will also be receive certain rewards after each game win.

The Mercenaries mode for Ghost Recon: Wildlands will go live on July 18th. A brand-new title in the series will launch later in the year, when Ghost Recon: Breakpoint hits the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on October 4th.

[Source: Ubisoft]