Bandai Namco may have previously unveiled all of Jump Force’s Season Pass characters, but the publisher kept a couple of secrets tucked away. Well, the secrets are out now, as two more characters will be added to the mix. According to a report from Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu), these two new fighters include characters that are already present in Jump Force–the villainous Galena and Kane. The best part? Bandai Namco will allow players to unlock Galena and Kane free of charge after an update.

At the time of writing, it isn’t clear as to when the free update will go live. Still, this is likely to be seen as exciting news for fans of the fighting title. Both Galena and Kane appear in Jump Force fully realized, with complete move sets unlocked.

These two characters are special for another reason as well. They’re original characters, designed from the ground up for Jump Force by Dragon Ball artist Akira Toriyama. In addition to creating the world renowned Dragon Ball manga, Toriyama is also beloved for his contributions to Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger, two game series whose character designs he was an instrumental part of creating.

Jump Force launched earlier this year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. It was not particularly well received. Our review of the fighter from Bandai Namco and developer Spike Chunsoft gave it a 3 out of 10, with much of the acclaim being awarded to Jump Force’s stellar roster of characters. The title’s problems rested in the graphical style, mechanics, performance issues, and more. Thankfully, some of the post-launch updates have alleviated a few problems since then.

