Warhammer 40,000 is getting yet another adaptation, one it’s never gotten before: a live-action TV series. Entitled Eisenhorn, it will center around titular Inqusitor Gregor Eisenhorn. Man in the High Castle creator Frank Spotnitz and his team at Big Light Productions will be producing the series. No network or release date is currently attached to the product.

Eisenhorn will actually be based off of the series of novels written by Dan Abnett. It centers around Eisenhorn’s attempts to stop “aliens, heretics and demons” so he can save mankind once and for all. This will be the first time the world of Warhammer 40,000 has been translated to live-action, giving fans the chance to experience this universe in a whole new way. Whether Abnett will have any direct involvement with this series is currently unknown. We do know that Games Workshop, owner of the Warhammer 40,000 license, will be involved, however.

We don’t know how far along this project is, though it seems as though it is in its early stages. No target date has been set, so don’t expect to see anything from Eisenhorn for some time. There’s no casting news to report on at this time, either. Considering Spotnik’s previous ties to Amazon, we could see it land there, but again, there’s nothing official to go off of.

Though Warhammer 40,000 began life as a tabletop game, it has since expanded to virtually every form of media, including video games. Some of the most recent games in the series include Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr and Space Hulk: Tactics, both of which released in 2018.

Eisenhorn is only the latest video game-adjacent television series to be announced. Netflix’s The Witcher will be releasing later in 2019, while Sony only recently announced it will be bringing Final Fantasy XIV to the small screen.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]