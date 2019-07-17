Fans in the Birmingham, UK area will be treated to an upcoming fan event hosted by Ubisoft in August. The event in question, the Ubisoft Experience, is slated to kick off on August 24th and conclude on August 25th. Held alongside the Insomnia65 Gaming Festival at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre, the Ubisoft Experience will have plenty for attendees to enjoy, from things like developer panels and game demos to live musical performances. Tickets will be £10 per person and are currently available to purchase on the Insomnia65 Gaming Festival’s website.

Those who attend Ubisoft Experience will not only be paying for a good time and fun memories. Revenue from the ticket sales will go to a charitable cause, specifically SpecialEffect, a UK-based organization works to help gamers with disabilities have a better time enjoying their favorite pastime.

While at the event, fans will have the option to sit in on developer-centric panels and presentations. The Assassin’s Creed series will be highlighted in one such panel, hosted by Aymar Azaïzia, a developer at Ubisoft Montreal. This team is most notably responsible for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and AC Origins. Recently, the studio’s received a bit of attention due to its reportedly leading development on the rumored Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok.

Attendees will also get to try their hand at upcoming new releases. For example, Ubisoft plans to bring a playable demo of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint to the event. In addition, the PvP sports title, Roller Champions will have a display of its own. While it won’t be playable, Watch Dogs Legion is scheduled to have its time to shine at Ubisoft Experience, too. It will take to the event’s main stage for a 40-minute gameplay demo, and also feature in a 30-minute with some of the development team.

Similar Ubisoft events will soon be held in Paris, France and Sydney, Australia. At present, it doesn’t appear dates and ticket information has been revealed.

[Source: Ubisoft via TheSixthAxis]